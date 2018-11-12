EastContact Lunch Milan

A common economic space from Lisbon to

Vladivostok is more than just a vision

It is a space full of business opportunities and prosperity for all participating countries, not only the members of the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, but also the countries in between. Which additional possibilities can arise from a common economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok and which challenges are companies facing in this initiative? These are questions we want to discuss during our exclusive business lunch organized by OWC Foreign Trade Publishing house based in Germany and Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR). Ulf Schneider, Managing Partner of the OWC and CCIR Secretary General Leonora Barbiani will give short overview presentations. Milan was not selected at random for this event. Italy is not only a founding member of the European Union but also an active trading partner of Russia and the Eastern markets, indeed among the top five exporters to the Eurasian Economic Union. The country is also vocal for improving relations with Russia and the Eurasian continent as a whole. Join us for lunch and

a vivid discussion and exchange of views.

Monday, November 19th, 12:30-14:00

Location: STARHOTELS BUSINESS PALACE

Via Privata Pietro Gaggia , 3 20139 Milano

To sign up / for further information contact

Luca Orselli / Mob. +39 335 64 51 774

Email: OrselliL@schneider-group.com

PARTNER

SPONSOR