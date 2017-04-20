„We are ready to cooperate at any level.“

The Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Tigran Sargsyan categorically rejects accusations that Russia is exploiting the EAEU to serve its own ends. He states that his organisation is receptive to any and all communication with Europe.

Mr. Sargsyan, the EAEU intends to finally adopt the new customs regime this year assuming that Belarus acquiesces. What is the biggest benefit for foreign companies?

Sargsyan: The new customs regime reduces costs for a business. A European company which has production operations in Belarus would at that point be a company which is active throughout the entire Eurasian economic union. The whole market would be accessible to this Western company, just as is the case in the EU.

The Eurasian Economic Commission also favours closer harmonisation of industrial policy among member states. Does that not appear somewhat unrealistic?

Sargsyan: It doesn’t. We already have specific projects and programmes, which we are carrying forward together. Please keep in mind that our Union was only formed recently. Think about the development of the European Union. The European Coal and Steel Community was formed more than 60 years ago. However even today, there are still issues which are subject to debate. We are just taking the initial steps.

The European experience shows that this type of cooperation is in the interests of the business community. Whatever coincides with the interests of business is realistic.

So from the EAEU perspective, is the history of economic integration in the EU a good model to follow despite Brexit and the Greek crisis?

Sargsyan: There are something like 50 regional trade associations worldwide. All of them have followed a different roadmap and are at different stages of development. Some years have been difficult, and during these periods of

time things became more complicated. The member states suffered setbacks. At other times, the member states have strongly favoured integration and substantial progress was made. This is a global trend.

It might be useful to occasionally pause for a moment to reflect on what we have already accomplished and analyse the mistakes we have made. We then need to refine our strategy for integration and cooperation. I have no doubt that cooperation is the right way forward rather than division.

When people in Europe talk about the EAEU, the concern is often expressed that the organisation is dominated by Russia which uses the EAEU for its own purposes. Is there any truth in this concern?

Sargsyan: Such a misconception exists.

Actually, some decisions we take run contrary to Russian interests. If Russia dominated the organisation, these kinds of decisions couldn’t be possible. The structure of the EAEU and the Commission prevents this kind of domination from happening. All member states have an equal say and each has the right of veto. This mechanism precludes the possibility that one member would be able to dictate decisions. No single country is able to dictate four other countries. This has been borne out by practical experience.

I would say that the misconception is the product of propaganda. Political attempts are being made to undermine our institution.

Can you cite some examples of decisions which have gone against Russian interests?

Sargsyan: One example is access by Belarusian companies to Russian Federation public contracts. The EAEU decided that Russia should be obliged to change its government procurement regulations to allow Belarusian companies to take part in public tenders. The Russian members of the Commission actually voted in favour of this resolution. We view ourselves as international officials, and we protect the interests of the economic union rather than those of the individual states.

Conflicts arise from time to time between EAEU member states, most recently between Russia and Belarus. How strong is the internal cohesion?

Sargsyan: Five countries with very divergent GDPs have come together in the EAEU. Clearly there are competing interests. This only increases the need for greater integration.

So far the EU has ben reluctant and has only indicated a willingness to take part in discussions at the technical level. Even this does not seem to work. Why?

Sargsyan: You should ask that question to the European Commission. Our position is very unequivocal and open: We are ready to cooperate at any level. We are not a political organisation. In contrast to the European Union, we have only included economic powers and rights in our Union Treaty. The ideology-based view that the EAEU is a Kremlin project must be rectified. In the first place, it is simply erroneous. Secondly, it reflects a misguided

attitude towards the EAEU member states.

We view ourselves as international officials, and we protect the interests of the economic union rather than those of the individual counties.

The DG Trade of the European Commission says that up to this point no sincere requests have been received from the Eurasian Economic Commission. What can be done to overcome the impasse?

Sargsyan: My position is very straightforward: We are open to any form of cooperation, be it bilateral or unilateral, at high or medium level, or at the technical level.

The worst-case is the no-dialogue -scenario. Back in ancient Greece, people understood the need for dialogue, even in conflict situations. It is absurd to avoid dialogue in the 21st Century.

My predecessor has sent an official letter to the President of the European Commission with suggestions for formulating a common agenda. So far, we have not received a positive response.

How does the business community in the EAEU countries envisage closer relations with the EU? You recently conducted a survey.

Sargsyan: The results of the survey show that companies are interested in cooperation with the EU. They rated the EU as the most attractive economic partner followed by Asia.

Tigran Sureni Sargsyan is Chairman of the EEC Board. Between 2008 and 2014 he was Prime Minister of Armenia. From 2014 to 2016 he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States.

The interview was conducted by Patrick Bessler and can be found in EastContact, the official publication (in English language) of the 5th east forum 2017.

To purchase a print issue with the expert views and insights, please click here.











